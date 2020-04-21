introduction

Beyoncé Knowles is one of the most successful singers of all time. She was a member of the R&B girl group Destiny’s Child until 2005 and has been a solo artist since 2003. She has won numerous prizes and awards and was the highest paid woman in the music business in 2014.

Early life

She grew up in a family of hairdressers and was already interested in school for dance and music, where she also gained her first experience as a singer.

Beyoncé founded her first girl group in 1990, whose members have changed over time. Through years of performing locally, Destiny’s Child caught the attention of a record label where they signed their first contract. In 1996 they got a record deal with a much better known company and changed their name to “Destiny’s Child”, whereupon their careers could begin.

Career

After the release of the first album, Destiny’s Child soon became one of the most famous R&B groups in the world. With “Bills, Bills, Bills” they landed their first number 1 single.

As a solo artist, Beyoncé recorded her first album with artists such as Missy Elliott, Sean Paul and Jay-Z and released it in 2003 with the title “Dangerously in Love”, which immediately became a huge success. It sold millions of copies and Beyoncé received five Grammy Awards for it.

In 2004 Destiny’s Child released their last album “Destiny Fulfilled” after a very successful time and officially separated one year later.

On her way as a solo artist, Beyoncé continued to be successful, for example in 2006 when she released her second album “B’Day” with mega hits like “Irreplaceable” and “Deja Vu”.

She was also successful on the screen when she starred in the film “Dreamgirls” alongside Jennifer Hudson, Jaime Foxx and Eddie Murphy.

In the following years she regularly had further success as a singer, clothing designer and model. She has performed at world-famous shows such as the Superbowl or the Grammy Awards and is now known all over the world.

Beyoncé is now one of the most successful musicians in the world, with over 100 million records sold as a solo artist and another 60 million from Destiny’s Child.

She is also the most nominated woman for the Grammy Awards, of which she won 23. She was also the most nominated for the MTV Video Music Awards worldwide, winning 24 of them.

In 2013 and 2014 she was declared one of the most influential people in the world and was also nominated for titles like “Person of the Year” in the following years.

Highlights

1999: First single “Bills, Bills, Bills” with Destiny’s Child at number 1 on the charts.

2001: Film debut in “Carmen: A Hip Hopera”.

2003: Release of the first album “Dangerously in Love” as a solo artist with number 1 in the worldwide charts.

2009: “Best Artist of the Decade” award from Billboard magazine.

2010: Received six Grammy Awards.

2011: Billboard Millenium Award.

2014: Award for the most influential artist by Forbes magazine.

2014: Highest-paid artist in the music business with earnings of $ 115 million.

Famous quotes

“If everything was perfect, you would never learn and you would never grow.”

(If everything were perfect, you would never learn and grow.)

“When I’m not feeling my best I ask myself, ‘What are you gonna do about it?’ I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me. ”

(If I’m not feeling well, I wonder what I can do about it. I use negativity to drive the transformation into a better self.)

“The reality is: sometimes you lose. And you’re never too good to lose. You’re never too big to lose. You’re never too smart to lose. It happens. ”

(The truth is: sometimes you lose. And you will never be too good to lose. You will never be too big to lose. You will never be too smart to lose. It just happens.)

Success tips

Beyoncé says that she is never satisfied with the current situation. She always swims against the tide and sets goals. As soon as it reaches a goal, it sets itself a higher goal. She knows that mistakes are very valuable because they make us who we are.

She is known for encouraging women to become independent. She says that every woman should make her own money and love herself for what she is without relying on the partner’s affirmation or funding. This approach also led to Destiny’s Child’s “Independant”, which became a world hit in 2001.

Beyonce also appeals to ensure a healthy lifestyle, always take good care of yourself and always be thankful for everything you have.